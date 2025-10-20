"Coalition of Willing" to meet in London on October 24, Zelenskyy expected to attend

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the next meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" leaders.

Censor.NET reports this, citing European Pravda.

Speaking at a press conference in Slovenia, Macron said the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting will take place in a hybrid format in London on Friday, October 24.

"We continue to move forward together with Ukraine, which bravely resists. We must not give in to disinformation — Ukraine continues to resist with great courage," the French president added.

Read more on our Telegram channel

According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to attend the London meeting in person.

Read more: Tomahawk for Ukraine - key to accelerating end of war, - Times