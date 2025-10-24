Erdoğan offers Trump and Putin to meet in Turkey

Turkey is ready to host a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Hürriyet.

When Turkey could host Trump and Putin

"We are ready to host such a meeting (between Trump and Putin -ed.) at any moment. It’s unfortunate that the meeting in Budapest did not take place. We believe that any dialogue that could help end this war is useful," the Turkish leader emphasized.

According to Erdoğan, Turkey has advocated for dialogue since the very beginning and has consistently spoken about the possibility of a just peace.

Erdoğan noted that Ankara maintains good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, and that Turkey has earned the trust of both warring sides.

"This gives us an advantage on the path to peace, and we intend to use this position for the benefit of humanity," he added.

Background

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced new sanctions against major Russian oil companies — Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional measures is Russia’s continued lack of genuine readiness to engage in a peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

On October 23, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that was to take place in Budapest.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, however, claimed that his meeting with Trump in Budapest was merely being "postponed."

