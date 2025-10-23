US has imposed sanctions on Russian oil companies "Rosneft" and "Lukoil"

The US Treasury Department has announced sanctions against major Russian oil companies "Rosneft" and "Lukoil". The reason for the additional sanctions is Russia's lack of serious commitment to the peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

This is stated in a press release from the US Department of the Treasury.

The sanctions are directed against Russia's two largest oil companies, "Rosneft" and "Lukoil". Twenty-eight subsidiaries of "Rosneft" and six subsidiaries of "Lukoil" are also subject to restrictions.

"Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire. Given President Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine. Treasury is prepared to take further action if necessary to support President Trump’s effort to end yet another war. We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented on the sanctions.

He also called on US allies to join the sanctions against Russia and adhere to them.

In addition, the US called on Russia to immediately agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

As a reminder, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously stated that the US intends to announce significantly tougher sanctions against Russia on 23 or 24 October.

