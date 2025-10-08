Majority of Americans support tougher U.S. policy toward Russia – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

An absolute majority of US citizens, both Democrats and Republicans, support a tougher policy of the Donald Trump administration towards Russia, in particular, in imposing new sanctions.

This was reported by journalist Ostap Yarysh, citing a Harvard University poll conducted on 1-2 October, Censor.NET reports.

According to the survey:

72% of Democrats and 73% of Republicans support arms to Ukraine and new US sanctions against Russia to stop the bloodshed;

71% of Democrats and 86% of Republicans support additional economic sanctions against Russia to force it to end its war against Ukraine;

76% of Democrats and 86% of Republicans believe that Europe should stop buying oil from Russia and instead buy it from the United States;

55 per cent of Democrats and 66 per cent of Republicans believe that countries that buy oil and gas from Russia should be punished with additional duties.

"This is a very interesting dynamic between Democratic and Republican voters," Yarysh added.

See more: Nearly 74% of Ukrainians believe in victory over Russia, 59% in military victory – poll



