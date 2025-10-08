ENG
Majority of Americans support tougher U.S. policy toward Russia – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

An absolute majority of US citizens, both Democrats and Republicans, support a tougher policy of the Donald Trump administration towards Russia, in particular, in imposing new sanctions.

This was reported by journalist Ostap Yarysh, citing a Harvard University poll conducted on 1-2 October, Censor.NET reports.

According to the survey:

  • 72% of Democrats and 73% of Republicans support

    arms to Ukraine and new US sanctions against Russia to stop the bloodshed;

  • 71% of Democrats and 86% of Republicans support additional economic sanctions against Russia to force it to end its war against Ukraine;
  • 76% of Democrats and 86% of Republicans believe that Europe should stop buying oil from Russia and instead buy it from the United States;
  • 55 per cent of Democrats and 66 per cent of Republicans believe that countries that buy oil and gas from Russia should be punished with additional duties.

"This is a very interesting dynamic between Democratic and Republican voters," Yarysh added.

How many Americans support sanctions against Russia: poll
