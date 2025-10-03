Nearly 74% of Ukrainians believe in victory over Russia, 59% in military victory – poll

Most Ukrainians believe in Ukraine’s victory in the war against Russia.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center’s sociological service on September 12–17, Censor.NET reported.

When asked whether they believe in Ukraine’s victory in the war against Russia, 39.9% of respondents said "yes," another 34% said "rather yes," 11.4% "rather no," and 4.5% "definitely no."

Read more on our Telegram channel!

A total of 58.8% consider a military victory over Russia possible, while 18.3% believe it is impossible.

For Ukrainians, victory in the war means: pushing Russian troops back to the line as of February 23, 2022 (25.7%); driving Russian troops out of all Ukrainian territory and restoring the 1991 borders (24.6%); ending the war along the current frontline (21.6%); and for another 10.7%, victory would mean nothing less than the destruction of Russia’s army and the country’s internal collapse.

Read more: 92% of Ukrainians trust Armed Forces of Ukraine most during war – poll