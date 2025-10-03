92% of Ukrainians trust Armed Forces of Ukraine most during war – poll
The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service and volunteer organizations remain the most trusted institutions among citizens during the war.
Censor.NET reported this with reference to a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center.
At the same time, trust in political institutions is significantly lower, with the exception of the president.
The Armed Forces are trusted by 92.6% of respondents (a net trust balance of +87 points). The State Emergency Service received 86.3%, and volunteer organizations 81.5%. Also among the top are volunteer battalions (78.3%) and the National Guard (76.6%).
The Defense Intelligence Directorate enjoys 73.3% trust, the State Border Guard Service 75.2%, the SBU 66.4%, and the Defense Ministry 66.6%. The president is trusted by 52.4% of respondents, while 40.4% do not trust him.
The Church is trusted by 53.9% of Ukrainians, and local councils by 42.3%. Ukrainian media show an almost even balance — 44.1% trust versus 48.5% distrust.
The lowest ratings went to political institutions: the Verkhovna Rada with 17.2% trust, the state apparatus 12.6%, and political parties 11.5%. Trust in the government stands at 22.5%, while 70.2% of citizens distrust it.
The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Center’s sociological service between September 12 and 17, 2025.
