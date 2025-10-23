Trump wants action, not just words from Putin – White House on canceled Budapest meeting

US President Donald Trump hopes that a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place in the future and have a positive outcome.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said this at a press briefing on 23 October, Censor.NET reports.

Cancellation of Trump's meeting with Putin

According to her, Trump is "extremely motivated" by the success of the peace deal in the Middle East and wants to end the war in Ukraine.

"What led President Trump, after Thursday’s conversation, when he said he wanted peace and a peace deal, to stop believing that Russia wants the same? Once again, the President wants to see action, not just words. He’s been saying this for nine months in office and is becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress from both sides in this war," Levitt said.

Trump–Putin meeting still possible

At the same time, the White House has not ruled out a meeting between the two leaders in the future.

"The meeting between these two leaders is not off the table. The President and the entire administration hope it can take place someday. But we must be sure that the meeting will produce a tangible positive outcome and be worth the President’s time," Levitt noted.

She also added that Trump had always said he would impose sanctions on Russia when the right time came — "and that moment arrived yesterday."

Background

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States planned to announce a major tightening of sanctions against Russia on October 23 or 24.

Subsequently, the U.S. Treasury announced sanctions against major Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional measures was Russia’s lack of genuine readiness to engage in a peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

On October 23, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had canceled his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was to take place in Budapest.

