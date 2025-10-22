Latvia refuses to open skies for Putin’s plane

Latvia says it will not allow Putin's plane to fly through its airspace.

According to Censor.NET, the Latvian Foreign Ministry emphasized that it sees no reason to make an exception for the Russian dictator.

Riga explained that Russia continues to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine, shelling cities and destroying critical infrastructure. Therefore, Latvia does not consider it possible to let the plane of the person who started the war and is responsible for war crimes through.

This question arose in connection with information about a possible meeting between Donald Trump and Putin in Budapest, which has not yet been officially confirmed.

The EU has restrictions on flights of Russian planes, so Putin's travel routes remain in question.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Warsaw also does not intend to open the skies to Putin. He even suggested that Polish forces could forcefully land the plane if it tried to cross the country's airspace.

Thus, the Baltic states and Poland demonstrate a common position: no privileges for the Russian leadership while the war against Ukraine continues.

