Zelenskyy on Trump’s proposal to "stop where they are": It’s good compromise, but Putin will be against it

US President Donald Trump has proposed that Ukraine and Russia stop at the actual line of contact and begin negotiations, but the Russian dictator will not support this idea.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"After our conversation, you saw public statements from Trump, who proposed to stop where we are and start negotiations. I think it was a good compromise, but I'm not sure Putin will support it, and I have told the president about it," Zelenskyy said.

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump

He also added that the talks at the White House last Friday were more than two hours long and covered a lot of topics.

"The most important thing was talking about how to protect ourselves, unity, and security guarantees, especially the US's role in security guarantees, which is important for Ukraine's future," Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, they also discussed how to "stop Putin through diplomatic means."

What preceded it?

As a reminder, after meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump said that it was time for Ukraine and Russia to make a peace deal and "stop where they are." Zelenskyy, in turn, said that Trump was right: it's important to stop where we are and talk about peace.

