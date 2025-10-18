Zelenskyy’s visit to US did not go as he had hoped, - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to US President Donald Trump showed how much Ukraine needs European assistance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to n-tv.

Thus, Merz noted that he had a long conversation with the Ukrainian president after his meeting with Trump.

"The visit did not go as Zelenskyy hoped. I think I can say that here," he added.

Merz noted that this makes Europe's help even more important, as the war can only be ended with Ukraine's military strength.

He said he would work to support Ukraine "financially, politically and, of course, militarily".

The Chancellor stressed that capitulation is not an option for Ukraine, as Russia would then attack the next European country.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Trump and Zelenskyy meet

On Friday, 17 October, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and US President Trump met at the White House. According to media reports, the President of Ukraine brought maps showing the vulnerabilities of the Russian defence industry to the meeting with the White House.

The talks between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States lasted longer than planned.

After meeting with the American leader, Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with European leaders.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy confirmed that he had discussed the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine during his meeting with Trump. However, the leaders decided that they would not speak publicly about the long-range missiles at this time: The US does not want an escalation.

After his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump said that it was time for Ukraine and Russia to conclude a peace agreement and "stop where we are".