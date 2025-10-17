Zelenskyy brings Trump maps of "pressure points" in Russia’s defense-industrial complex – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought maps showing the weak spots of Russia’s defense-industrial complex to his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

A member of the Ukrainian delegation at the Washington talks told reporters about this, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda and Suspilne.

Alongside Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian delegation included Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, and Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. Olha Stefanishyna.

According to the report, the Ukrainian side prepared maps highlighting "pressure points" in Russia’s defense industry and military economy — areas that could be targeted to force Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

Read more: Trump on Zelenskyy: He’s very strong leader. We get along great

As Suspilne notes, the maps detailed key facilities and vulnerabilities within Russia’s military-industrial infrastructure.

The maps are likely part of the ongoing discussions between Ukraine and the U.S. on the possible delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles and Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Earlier, on October 17, President Zelensky arrived at the White House for talks with Donald Trump.

During a joint press briefing, Trump said he plans to discuss providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, while emphasizing he would prefer the war to end without the need for them.