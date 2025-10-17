Trump on Zelenskyy: He’s very strong leader. We get along great

U.S. President Donald Trump said he "gets along very well" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He made the remark during their meeting in Washington, Censor.NET reports.

The U.S. president said that Zelenskyy "has endured a lot."

"The president of Ukraine has been through a lot. He really has. He’s endured a great deal, and, frankly, so have we, together with him. We’ll talk about that today. We’ll also discuss yesterday’s conversation with Putin, and it seems things are going fairly well. We want this to end. So many people have died in this war," Trump said.

Key points from the meeting:

On the Budapest summit with Putin: "Most likely, it will be my bilateral meeting with Putin, but we’ll stay in touch with Zelenskyy. There’s a lot of hostility between the two presidents (Zelenskyy and Putin).

A reporter also asked Trump whether the U.S. would allow Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes.

Trump replied: "That would mean escalation, but it’s a subject for discussion."

