Trump: It’s better to end war in Ukraine without Tomahawks

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will discuss the possibility of providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He made the remarks during the White House meeting, Censor.NET reports.

When asked whether he is considering supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine.

"Yes, of course. We will talk about that. That’s why we’re gathered here."

He was then asked whether his administration would authorize strikes by those missiles into deep Russian territory.

"We will talk about that. That’s what we will be discussing. You’re right — it’s an escalation, but we will talk about it," Trump responded.

At the same time, the U.S. president said he would "prefer to end this war without Tomahawks," and noted that the U.S. military itself needs the missiles.

"We have sent a great deal of weaponry to Ukraine over recent years. There are different approaches (to sending Tomahawks - ed). We could send them to the European Union and have them pay for the weapons. We need Tomahawks and other armaments, but we must end the war," Trump added.

Read more: There’s chance to end war in Ukraine quickly. Both sides must "show flexibility" – Trump