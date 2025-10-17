There’s chance to end war in Ukraine quickly. Both sides must "show flexibility" – Trump

Donald Trump has said that the United States seeks to bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine, adding that a peaceful settlement may be possible soon if both sides "show flexibility."

He said this at a meeting with the leader of Ukraine in Washington.

"I think Putin wants to end the war. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be saying the things he’s saying. We’ll see what happens. I spoke with him for two and a half hours yesterday, we discussed many details. He wants to end it, Zelensky wants to end it, and we need to make it happen," the U.S. president said in response to a question about what would happen if Putin refused to agree to peace at the planned meeting in Budapest.

Trump noted that the process "started back in Alaska, where, I believe, certain guidelines were discussed." He also repeated that the current situation dates back "to the time of the (President Joe -ed.) Biden administration."

"We inherited this, and we’d like to see if we can end it… We want it to end. So many people have died in this war, and we… will put an end to it," Trump emphasized.

Trump also answered about the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine:

"We need Tomahawks. We’ve sent a lot of weapons to Ukraine. There are different approaches, we could send them through the EU, and they’ll pay. We need Tomahawks and other weapons, but we also need to end the war. We’re going to talk about a large quantity of powerful weapons, hopefully they’ll need them. But we think it’s better to end this war without Tomahawks. We’re close to that."

The U.S. leader also expressed interest in Ukrainian drones:

"They make very good drones. But nothing beats jet aircraft."

