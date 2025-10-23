Meeting with Trump in Budapest postponed – Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has announced that his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, which was scheduled to take place in Budapest, has been "postponed."

As reported by Censor.NET, his remarks were quoted by Russian media.

About the summit with Trump

According to Putin, the Budapest summit with Trump was proposed by the American side, and "it would be a mistake to approach the meeting without proper preparation."

"I said that the meeting must be well-prepared and that it would not be good to come out of it without the expected result," he stated.

On U.S. sanctions against Russia

The Kremlin leader also commented on the new U.S. sanctions.

Putin claimed that they would "not significantly affect Russia’s economic well-being" and serve merely as a tool of "pressure on Russia."

"Sanctions are an unfriendly act; they do not strengthen Russian-American relations," the dictator added.

Background

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States planned to announce a major tightening of sanctions against Russia on October 23 or 24.

Subsequently, the U.S. Treasury announced sanctions against major Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional measures was Russia’s lack of genuine readiness to engage in a peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

On October 23, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had canceled his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was to take place in Budapest.

