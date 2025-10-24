Russia's "successes" over the past 10 months on the battlefield have been minimal, despite colossal losses.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in an interview with Newsmax by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

"Putin is not achieving any strategic successes. He simply continues to facilitate the killings that are taking place on the front lines, without achieving any results," the ambassador added.

As a reminder, Whitaker also noted that the administration of US President Donald Trump continues to support and assist Ukraine in defending its sovereignty. However, now the White House has also begun to put pressure on both Moscow and Kyiv to force the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation to sit down at the negotiating table.

A plan to end the war

European countries are working with Ukraine on a plan to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. It will consist of 12 points. In particular, after the ceasefire, it is planned to return all children abducted by Russia to Ukraine and exchange prisoners. Ukraine also holds:

security guarantees;

funds to repair damage;

a path to rapid accession to the European Union.

Sanctions will be gradually lifted from Russia. Moscow and Kyiv will begin negotiations on the administration of the occupied territories, although neither Europe nor Ukraine legally recognize any occupied territory as Russian.

