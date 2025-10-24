Trump is now exploring ways to put pressure on Ukraine and Russia, - Whitaker

The current war in Ukraine is a trench war in which no one wins. The administration of US President Donald Trump continues to support and assist Ukraine in defending its sovereignty. However, the White House has now also begun to put pressure on Moscow and Kyiv to force the presidents of Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker in an interview with Newsmax.

"President Trump is trying to explore ways to continue the pressure on Vladimir Putin, continue the pressure, quite frankly, on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and also look for new ways to continue to press, to bring both sides to the table to agree to a ceasefire, end the war, and just end the killing." Whitaker said.

Trump is "really frustrated" by Putin's unwillingness to end the war

He added that Trump is becoming increasingly impatient with Putin's desire to de-escalate. He stressed that the US president "holds all the cards."

"And, at the end of the day, he's going to play those cards as he sees appropriate to continue to create the circumstances to keep Vladimir Putin at the table, to get him to negotiate, to resolve this war ... And President Trump, I think, is just really frustrated, to be quite frank with you, that Vladimir Putin won't end this war," said the US ambassador to NATO.

