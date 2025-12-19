Russia supposedly ready to refrain from strikes deep inside Ukraine during elections, Putin says

Russia is "ready to consider" refraining from strikes deep inside Ukraine during elections.

The Russian dictator said this during his "Direct Line" call-in, Censor.NET reports.

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Putin comments on elections in Ukraine

"I will say something that may sound unexpected. We are ready to consider ensuring security during elections in Ukraine — at least to stop, to refrain from strikes deep inside the country on voting day," the dictator said.

At the same time, Putin demanded that Ukrainians living in Russia should also be able to vote.

"And if elections are held, then we have the right to demand of those who will organize them that elections be arranged and that Ukrainians currently living in Russia be given the right to vote on the territory of the Russian Federation," the dictator said.

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