Russia has changed its tactics of striking Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, - Bild

Russia has switched to a new tactic of striking Ukraine, now targeting facilities that were previously considered untouchable because of their key role in ensuring the livelihoods of millions of people.

This is reported by Julian Röpcke, a columnist for the German publication Bild, according to Censor.NET.

The recent massive attack

The journalist notes that during one of the latest attacks, on the night of December 6, Russian troops used hundreds of drones, hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, North Korean KN-23 missiles, Iskander missiles, and Kalibr cruise missiles to strike Ukraine.

One of the main strikes hit the key railway infrastructure in the city of Fastiv, Kyiv region.

"Previously, Russia systematically targeted railways only in eastern Ukraine," writes the observer.

Watch more: Consequences of enemy shelling in three districts of Kyiv region have been eliminated. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Blows to logistics

In addition, the enemy launched a powerful attack on the Nova Poshta sorting center in Dnipro.

"Local residents write on social media that tens of thousands of parcels have been destroyed, including shipments for the Ukrainian military — for example, helmets and night vision devices," the article says.

Also, as Röpke notes, medical logistics are constantly under attack by Russia: since the end of November, Russia has been attacking central distribution bases that supply hospitals.

"After the strike on the warehouse in Lviv, 600 medical institutions were left without supplies," the journalist writes.

However, one of the main targets of Russian troops remains Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the observer adds.

What preceded it?