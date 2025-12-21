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News Photo Shelling of Rivne region
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Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Rivne region: cars and recreation area damaged. PHOTOS

Today, 21 December, the aggressor country once again used drones against the civilian population of Ukraine. A civilian infrastructure facility in the Rivne region was hit.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Rivne region, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

In the Rivne district, a UAV crash caused an explosion without subsequent fire near a civilian infrastructure facility. Currently, two cars, a fence, a woodshed, and a recreation area are known to have been damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person killed and four wounded, 18 civilian objects damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

Russian attack on Rivne region
Russian attack on Rivne region
Russian attack on Rivne region
Russian attack on Rivne region

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shoot out (17936) Rivne region (176)
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