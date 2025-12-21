3 014 5
Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Rivne region: cars and recreation area damaged. PHOTOS
Today, 21 December, the aggressor country once again used drones against the civilian population of Ukraine. A civilian infrastructure facility in the Rivne region was hit.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Rivne region, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
In the Rivne district, a UAV crash caused an explosion without subsequent fire near a civilian infrastructure facility. Currently, two cars, a fence, a woodshed, and a recreation area are known to have been damaged.
Consequences of the attack
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password