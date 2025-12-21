Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Rivne region: cars and recreation area damaged. PHOTOS

Today, 21 December, the aggressor country once again used drones against the civilian population of Ukraine. A civilian infrastructure facility in the Rivne region was hit.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Rivne region, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

In the Rivne district, a UAV crash caused an explosion without subsequent fire near a civilian infrastructure facility. Currently, two cars, a fence, a woodshed, and a recreation area are known to have been damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person killed and four wounded, 18 civilian objects damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack







