Day in Donetsk region: one person killed and four wounded, 18 civilian objects damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Donetsk region, leaving people hurt.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
On 20 December, the police recorded 1,651 enemy attacks along the front line and in residential areas.
Eight settlements were under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, and the villages of Oleksandrivka, Virivka, Sydorove, and Starodubivka.
Eighteen civilian objects were destroyed, including 14 residential buildings.
Casualties and damage
- The occupiers struck Druzhkivka with MLRS and dropped two KAB-250 bombs, killing one person and injuring three others. Three apartment buildings, nine private houses and a car were damaged.
- In Kostiantynivka, a civilian was wounded by an FPV drone strike.
- The Russians directed a Molniya-2 UAV at Kramatorsk, destroying a private house.
- An FPV drone attack damaged a civilian car in the town of Mykolaivka and the village of Starodubivka.
- An attack by a Geran-2 UAV in Oleksandrivka destroyed four private houses and an administrative building.
- In Sydorove, Svyatogorsk community, a house and a civilian car were damaged, and in Virivka, a private house was damaged.
Consequences of the attacks
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