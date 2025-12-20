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Chilling footage of destroyed Toretsk: consequences of "liberation" by Russian occupiers. VIDEO
Disturbing footage from the city of Toretsk has been published online. The video shows what remains of the once 35,000-strong city in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the city is in ruins, the roads are burned, and there are no signs of peaceful life — all consequences of the Russian army's "liberation."
Entire neighbourhoods that were once bustling with life are now littered with piles of rubble.
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