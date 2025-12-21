One dead and four wounded as result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhzhia district. PHOTO

Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 514 strikes on 24 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties

"One person was killed and four were wounded as a result of enemy strikes on the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts," the report said.

See more: Russians launched air strike on Izium: married couple was killed and woman was injured. PHOTO (updated)

What did Russia use to attack?

It is noted that during the day:

Russian troops carried out 12 air strikes on Rozumivka, Voskresenka, Bilenke, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Ternuvate, Verkhnia Tersia, Zaliznychne, and Preobrazhenka.

298 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked: Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Tavriiske, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Shcherbaky, Lukyanivske, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Solodke, and Dobropillia.

Five MLRS strikes were delivered on the territory of Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, and Dobropillia.

199 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Solodke, and Dobropillia.

See also: Enemy strikes Hulyaypole: one man killed

It is reported that 33 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure were received.