Russians launched air strike on Izium: married couple was killed and woman was injured. PHOTO (updated)

Today, 20 December, Russian troops struck Izium in the Kharkiv region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

"Two people were killed as a result of an enemy air strike on the city of Izium," the report said.

It is noted that, according to updated information, a 60-year-old woman also suffered an acute stress reaction.

What was used in the attack?

According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked Izium with four KABs.

Read more: Enemy struck port of Pivdennyi in morning: there are hits in tanks

Updated information

According to the National Police of Ukraine, at around 15:40, Russian Federation troops struck the city of Izyum with guided aerial bombs.

The attack killed a married couple — a 47-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife, who is a police officer. A 64-year-old woman also suffered an acute stress reaction. She was provided with medical assistance.

Damage

The shelling damaged the territory of a disused industrial enterprise, a café building, the city's Palace of Culture, an apartment building and civilian vehicles.

A private residential building was completely destroyed.

Consequences of the strike







