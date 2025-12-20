Enemy struck port of Pivdennyi in morning: there are hits in tanks

The enemy is deliberately destroying the logistics infrastructure of the Odesa region and terrorizing civilians in an attempt to disrupt communications in southern Ukraine. Despite constant attacks, work continues in the region to eliminate the consequences of the massive attacks.

This was announced by Oleksii Kuleba on Telegram, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, during the night, the enemy launched a ballistic strike on the port in Odessa. As of now, the death toll has unfortunately risen to eight, with about 30 people injured. The shelling continues.

Morning attack on the port of Pivdennyi

After 8 a.m., another attack on the Pivdennyi port was recorded, with hits on storage tanks. Medical, rescue, and pyrotechnic services are working on site, and all necessary emergency teams are involved. Despite the constant risks, port workers continue to work, maintaining the continuity of maritime logistics.

Logistics after the strikes on the bridge in the Mayaky area

According to Kuleba, work is continuing in parallel to ensure logistics after the attack on the bridge in the Mayaky area. The key thing is that the residents of the Odesa region have transport links and access to all necessary goods and services.

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Passage for emergency services, food deliveries, postal carriers, and other urgent transport is guaranteed.

Ukrposhta delivers parcels, pensions, and social benefits on time.

As of now, alternative transport routes are in place, ensuring both border logistics and connections between the region and other areas.

All checkpoints are operational, with no significant traffic queues reported.

To ensure uninterrupted passenger traffic, Ukrzaliznytsia is assigning an additional group of carriages to Chisinau from Odesa and Kyiv—tickets are already on sale.

Ukrzaliznytsia, the Recovery Agency, and international partners are involved in the work. We have communicated with industry representatives and the business community—everyone is ready to support the government's work.

"For security reasons, we cannot disclose all the details publicly, but the humanitarian situation in the region remains stable. We are working on this around the clock," Kuleba emphasized.

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Power failure

It is also noted that more than 37,000 subscribers in the city of Odesa and the Odesa region remain without electricity. Residents of the region are provided with heat and water. After the shelling, Mykolaiv is also without electricity. Emergency crews are working on restoration.