Russian troops strike Zhytomyr region: two children among injured, houses and enterprises damaged

Zhytomyr region has been under enemy air attacks for the second day in a row. According to preliminary information, several hits or falls of cruise missile debris and kamikaze drones were recorded in the region last night.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

Read more: Enemy struck critical infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr region: there are casualties

As noted, residential buildings, private civilian enterprises and a shop were damaged.

There are casualties

"Currently, there are known to be six victims, including two children. One child and one adult have been hospitalised and are receiving treatment at medical facilities in the region," the statement said.

"The enemy attack is ongoing. Our air defence forces, rescuers and medics are working. Stay in shelters," the head of the region emphasised.

Read more: Railway accident occurred in Zhytomyr region: UZ changed routes

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia had launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea and was attacking Ukraine with drones on a massive scale.

Due to the enemy attack, emergency power cuts were implemented in a number of regions.

It was also reported that the enemy had attacked the Rivne region, damaging an apartment building.

Read more: Russia launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from Black Sea and is massively attacking Ukraine with drones (updated)