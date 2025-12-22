Railway accident occurred in Zhytomyr region: UZ changed routes

Due to the derailment of a freight train near Korosten, Ukrzaliznytsia has changed passenger train routes, with delays reaching 3 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

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A freight train derailed near Korosten in Zhytomyr Oblast. The incident resulted in injuries, and the movement of a number of passenger trains was disrupted.

The causes of the accident are being investigated.

The UZ noted that the circumstances of the freight train's derailment are currently being investigated. Due to the so-called "oversize" on the adjacent track, the locomotive crew of passenger train No. 45/46 Kharkiv-Uzhhorod was forced to make an emergency stop, as a result of which the locomotive of the passenger train derailed.

People affected by the incident

On the Kharkiv-Uzhhorod train, one passenger suffered a cut from glass and was treated on the spot. The freight train crew was also injured - the driver and his assistant were hospitalised.

Changes in passenger train traffic

Due to an accident, the Kharkiv-Uzhhorod train will run with significant delays — it has been diverted to a neighbouring station and is being rerouted. Some trains have been rerouted via Shepetivka, Koziatyn, and Fastiv, with delays of up to three hours.

Read more: Several suburban trains temporarily cancelled in Dnipropetrovsk region due to hostilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

Which trains run on detour routes

Trains run through Fastiv instead of Korosten:

No. 1/123 Kharkiv-Ivano-Frankivsk, Vorokhta

No. 44/50 Ivano-Frankivsk-Cherkasy

No. 92 Lviv-Kyiv

No. 30 Uzhhorod-Kyiv

No. 8/150 Chernivtsi-Kyiv

No. 52 Przemyśl-Kyiv

No. 68/20 Warsaw, Kholm-Kyiv

No. 108 Solotvyno-Kyiv

Train No. 98 Kovel-Kyiv will be allowed to pass through Zhytomyr as an exception, as this will reduce the delay in its journey.

At Shepetivka station, "Ukrzaliznytsia" will organise a transfer for passengers to a suburban shuttle in the direction of Korosten and back.

See more: Enemy attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipro: depot destroyed, station damaged. PHOTOS