Enemy attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipro: depot destroyed, station damaged. PHOTOS

During the night of 18 November, Russian forces struck railway infrastructure in Dnipro.

This was reported on Telegram by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Suburban depot hit.

According to him, fortunately, there were no casualties.

The suburban depot that services the region’s passenger electric trains suffered critical damage from dozens of UAVs.

"For the second time since the start of the full-scale war, the enemy has launched a massive strike on it. The main repair workshop has been significantly destroyed. The station in Dnipro has been damaged. Clearing of the rubble and emergency repairs have already begun," the report says.









See more: Massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: two injured, extensive damage. PHOTOS

Despite the damage, morning electric trains from Dnipro departed on schedule.

Despite this, morning trains from Dnipro are running on schedule.

Strikes on the railway in the Kharkiv region

According to Kuleba, the enemy also struck a number of railway stations in the Kharkiv region.

A railway worker was injured in Berestyn and received all necessary medical assistance. Carriages and other infrastructure at four stations were damaged.

These terrorist strikes are deliberately aimed at destroying the logistics system. But despite the shelling, we are doing everything possible to maintain links between communities and to quickly restore full traffic in all directions.

Read more: Strike on Berestyn: 17-year-old girl dies in hospital