Strike on Berestyn: 17-year-old girl dies in hospital
As a result of a Russian attack on Berestyn in Kharkiv region, a 17-year-old girl who had sustained severe injuries died in hospital.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
"At present, nine people are known to have been injured, seven of whom have been hospitalised with blast injuries. Another two people suffered an acute stress reaction," the report says.
Background
During the night of 18 November, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the settlement of Berestyn.
State Emergency Service rescue teams are working at the scene. Information on the extent of the damage and the consequences of the strike is being clarified.
Night-time Russian attacks.
Also, during the night of 18 November, the Russians attacked Dnipro with drones. Explosions were heard in the city and fires broke out.
Information on the extent of the damage is being clarified. Monitoring resources reported that the city came under simultaneous attacks from several directions and that up to three dozen enemy drones were in the air.
According to preliminary information, a multi-storey residential building in Dnipro was damaged and there are injured people.
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