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News UAVs attack on the Sumy region
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Russian drones strike civilian car in Sumy region, killing 60-year-old driver

Border areas of Sumy region under drone attack: local resident killed

On 16 November, Russian drones again attacked the border areas of Sumy region, and a 60-year-old driver of a civilian vehicle was killed near Velyka Pysarivka.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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"Yesterday, the enemy again struck a civilian vehicle near Velyka Pysarivka. Unfortunately, the driver died on the spot from his injuries," the report says.

Hryhorov noted that the victim was a caring and committed person who contributed to the defence of the region.

"Such people are the backbone of their communities and of those defending the region," Hryhorov said.

He added that this was not the first time the war had painfully affected the victim’s family, stressing the severe consequences of Russian aggression for the civilian population.

Read more: Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Sumy: three injured, including child

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shoot out (17437) Sumy region (1810) Okhtyrskyy district (37) Velyka Pysarivka (7)
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