One killed and 11 wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson region

Over the past day, Russian occupiers continued to shell civilian infrastructure in Kherson region, leaving people wounded; dozens of towns and villages came under fire.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where the enemy struck

Over the past day, Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Monastyrske, Chervonyi Maiak, Dudchany, Lvove, Vesele, Kozatske and the city of Kherson came under enemy drone terror, airstrikes and artillery shelling.

Casualties of enemy attacks

As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 11 more were wounded.

Russian forces struck critical, transport and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in settlements across the region, damaging an apartment block and 2 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an outbuilding, ambulances, a private car and a gas pipeline. The gas leak has been shut off, and there is currently no threat or fire.

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