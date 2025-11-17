Day in Donetsk region: 1 person killed, another wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops have been intensively shelling the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Kramatorsk district
Two houses were damaged in Sloviansk. Private houses were damaged in Malotaranivka, Kramatorsk community. Infrastructure was damaged in Druzhkivka, and one person died in Osykove. One person was wounded in Kostyantynivka.
Bakhmut district
Eight houses were damaged in Siversk. In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region five times during the day. Sixty-four people, including nine children, were evacuated from the front line.
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