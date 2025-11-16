Day in Donetsk region: one dead and five wounded, six civilian objects destroyed. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring five.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk region, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As noted, on 15 November, the police recorded 1,988 enemy strikes on the front line and residential areas.



Six settlements were under fire: the cities of Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk, and the villages of Andriivka, Malynivka, Nykhonivka, and Pavlivka.

Destruction

Six civilian objects were destroyed, including one residential building.

The enemy struck Kramatorsk with FPV and Italmas drones. An apartment building, a car, and a critical infrastructure facility were destroyed.

See also: Ukrainian military officer eliminates Russian attack aircraft in Mirnograd. VIDEO

Dead and wounded

In Malynivka, Russians killed a civilian with an FPV drone and wounded another.



Four more civilians were wounded as a result of FPV drone attacks in Kostiantynivka, Andriivka, Nikonorivka, and Pavlivka. Three vehicles were damaged.

Consequences of the attacks

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two people wounded, nearly 2,000 enemy strikes. PHOTO





