Several suburban trains temporarily cancelled in Dnipropetrovsk region due to hostilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

Due to the impact of hostilities, the movement of several suburban services in the Dnipropetrovsk region has been temporarily suspended on 17 November.

Censor.NET reports this, citing JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

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The following trains will not run temporarily:

No. 6272 Synelnykove-1 – Pavlohrad-1;

No. 6277 Pavlohrad-1 – Synelnykove-1.

The following services remain as alternatives:

No. 6280 Synelnykove-1 – Pavlohrad-1;

No. 6291 on the Pavlohrad-1 – Synelnykove-1 section.

Train No. 6008 Piatykhatky – Dnipro is also running with a delay of 30 minutes from Vilnohorsk station.

"The delay time may change; please listen carefully to announcements at stations and terminals," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

Read more: Russia’s night-time strike on Poltava region caused delays to "Ukrzaliznytsia" trains