Enemy struck critical infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr region: there are casualties

Today, 22 December, at night, the enemy struck critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Zhytomyr RMA, Vitalii Bunechko, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

"Thanks to the professional actions of the rescuers, several injured citizens were evacuated from the scene and transported by emergency crews to medical facilities.

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Pyrotechnicians from the State Emergency Service inspected the sites of the strikes, rescuers extinguished the fires, and restoration work is ongoing," he said.

No further information on the consequences of the enemy attack is available at this time.

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What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that a railway accident occurred in Zhytomyr region: UZ changed routes.