Occupier’s drones attacked Pavlohrad and Kryvyi Rih: houses and cars damaged. PHOTOS

The enemy struck Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih, and the Vasylkiv community. Private and administrative buildings were damaged, and several cars were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

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Shelling of Pavlohrad, Synelnykivskyi and Nikopol districts

At night, the enemy directed drones at Pavlohrad. Cars and an unused building caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

The aggressor also targeted the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykivskyi district with a UAV. Three private homes were damaged.

The aggressor struck the Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery fire. Nikopol and the Pokrovsk community were hit.

See more: At night, the Russians attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: five-storey building, shops and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

Strike on Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, air defence forces shot down three enemy UAVs, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of the drone attack on our city, three residential buildings, a car, a social institution and administrative buildings were damaged - that is, again, completely civilian objects. The fire that broke out at the site of the strike was quickly extinguished," the report said.

Later, Vilkul reported that the strike destroyed the "I-VETERAN" Administrative Services Centre and significantly damaged the main "Visa" Administrative Services Centre.

See more: Enemy attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses, petrol stations and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS



















