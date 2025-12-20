Enemy attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses, petrol stations and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS
Throughout the day, Russian troops struck settlements in the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol district
Throughout the day, the Russian army struck the Nikopol district – the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka. The enemy directed FPV drones at the area, dropped ammunition from UAVs, and fired artillery.
As a result of the Russian strikes, infrastructure, a petrol station, and four private homes were damaged.
Kryvyi Rih district
In the Kryvyi Rih region, the aggressor targeted the Hrushevskyi community with a drone. Farm buildings were destroyed.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the enemy hit the Dubovykivska community with a KAB.
Residential buildings and power lines were damaged.
Consequences of enemy strikes
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