Enemy attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses, petrol stations and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, Russian troops struck settlements in the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol district

Throughout the day, the Russian army struck the Nikopol district – the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka. The enemy directed FPV drones at the area, dropped ammunition from UAVs, and fired artillery.



As a result of the Russian strikes, infrastructure, a petrol station, and four private homes were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Kryvyi Rih region, the aggressor targeted the Hrushevskyi community with a drone. Farm buildings were destroyed.

Read more: Mykolaiv was left without electricity after Russian strikes: invincibility points are being deployed in city

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy hit the Dubovykivska community with a KAB.

Residential buildings and power lines were damaged.

Consequences of enemy strikes













