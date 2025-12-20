Mykolaiv was left without electricity after Russian strikes: invincibility points are being deployed in city

Due to a massive attack by the Russian Federation, Mykolaiv was left without electricity. Water distribution points, medical assistance, and transportation are operating, and trolleybuses with autonomous power are running.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

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"Russian terrorists have once again attacked the Mykolaiv region. Mykolaiv has been left without electricity. We are setting up emergency centers. Once the air raid alert is over, all centers will be open," the mayor said.

Water distribution points will also operate in the city.

The mayor noted that medical facilities are operating as usual and providing continuous care.

"Water supply is available. Up-to-date information on repair work can be found on the water utility's website. Trolleybuses with an autonomous range of up to 20 km are running on the routes, which allows for transportation even under difficult conditions. Buses and minibuses have not stopped operating.

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After the power supply is restored, do not immediately turn on electrical appliances and household appliances. Voltage surges can damage them," warned Senkevich.

What preceded it?

On the night of December 20, Russian drones launched a massive attack on critical infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. As a result of the attack, settlements in the Bashtansky, Mykolaivsky, and Voznesensky districts were left without power.

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