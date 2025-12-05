20-year-old Kyiv resident planned to blow up car with Ukrainian military personnel in Mykolaiv, - SSU. PHOTO

A terrorist attack was prevented in Mykolaiv. An FSB agent attempted to blow up a car carrying soldiers from the Defence Forces.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The suspect was supposed to plant explosives under the official car of Ukrainian defenders who are defending the country on the southern front.

The SSU uncovered the enemy's plans in advance and detained the agent in a rented apartment while he was assembling a remote-controlled bomb.

Read more: Former member of Party of Regions who directed Russian attacks on Sumy region sentenced to 15 years in prison, - SSU

Who carried out the enemy's orders?

The enemy's accomplice turned out to be a 20-year-old handyman from Kyiv, who came to the attention of the FSB when he was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the young man underwent video training from a supervisor in Russia on how to make improvised explosive devices from readily available materials.

See more: SSU exposed Russian agent who coordinated enemy strikes on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Later, the Russians "sent" the agent to Mykolaiv, where he rented an apartment with money from the Russian special services. There, he began to assemble a homemade bomb, which he reinforced with metal nuts and equipped with a mobile phone for remote activation.

He was supposed to disguise the explosive as a fire extinguisher, hide it under a parked car belonging to Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers, and detonate it remotely when the military approached the "location."

See more: FSB agent who coordinated enemy strikes on Kyiv detained - SSU. PHOTO

During searches, the SSU found components for an improvised explosive device and a smartphone with evidence of working for the FSB in the young man's home.

Currently, the Russian agent has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

He is being held in custody without the right to bail. The young man faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.