FSB agent who adjusted enemy strikes on Kyiv detained - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service's counterintelligence unit detained an FSB agent in Kyiv who was adjusting massive missile and drone attacks by Russian forces on the Ukrainian capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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What is known about the traitor?

As noted, he turned out to be a 36-year-old employee of a local company that installs security and fire alarms at strategically important facilities in Ukraine.

According to the case file, during the autumn of this year, the suspect collected coordinates of potential "targets" for shelling the city for the Russians.

"During his work trips, the suspect also monitored the consequences of enemy 'strikes' on the capital's energy facilities, which he immediately 'reported' to the FSB for the purpose of adjusting subsequent strikes," the statement said.

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Hoping to "bypass" Ukrainian air defence, the enemy asked his accomplice for information about the approximate location of anti-aircraft missile systems and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces.

Arrest of the traitor

SSU officers exposed the agent, documented his activities and detained him.

As the investigation established, the suspect came to the attention of the FSB in the spring of this year because of his comments on Telegram channels and VKontakte, where he called for the capture of Ukraine.

Subsequently, the man was recruited remotely, assigned tasks and trained in the use of agent communication channels: anonymous chats in messengers and email.

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During searches, smartphones, flash drives and eight Ukrainian SIM cards, which he used for conspiracy, were seized from the detainee.

What are the consequences?

Investigators from the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service informed the agent that he was suspected of violating three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed either repeatedly or by an organised group or using the mass media);

Part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, committed repeatedly, or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or combined with incitement of national or religious enmity).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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