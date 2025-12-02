SSU and National Police exposed seven organisers of "draft dodging schemes" in various regions of Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Security Service and National Police have blocked new schemes for evading mobilisation in Ukraine and detained seven organisers of the schemes.

For sums of up to $18,500, dealers sold conscripts forged documents to avoid conscription or smuggled them abroad "bypassing" checkpoints, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the investigation

Thus, in Kyiv, law enforcement officers exposed the head of the district department of the Probation Centre, who issued fake guardianship documents for "seriously ill" relatives to draft dodgers. He involved acquaintances who were doctors in his illegal activities, and they "issued" fictitious certificates to the relatives of conscripts.

Another of his accomplices passed on the clients' forged medical certificates to the TCR to obtain deferrals from mobilisation.

In Kharkiv, three individuals were exposed who sold fake disability documents to draft dodgers. To falsify medical records, the dealers organised "inpatient treatment" for the evaders in hospital, followed by the recording of non-existent diagnoses.

Among those detained for organising the scheme was the head of the neurology department of a local medical institution, who falsified medical certificates.

In Zakarpattia, two more dealers were detained who were smuggling draft dodgers across the border outside of checkpoints. First, the suspects gathered clients in a local barn, and then accompanied them one by one to a neighbouring country via "detour" routes.

The suspects have been notified of their suspicions in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, committed by a group of persons acting in collusion;

illegal transportation of persons across the state border;

abuse of influence, committed by a group of persons acting in collusion.

The perpetrators face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.























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