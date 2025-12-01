Enemy agent preparing new attack on Chernivtsi and calling for strikes on western regions has been detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service's counterintelligence unit detained a Russian agent in Bukovyna. He coordinated Russian missile and drone attacks on the regional centre and called on ruscists to continue strikes across the western region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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What data did the traitor collect?

As noted, the main task of the suspect was to search for and photograph and videotape local industrial enterprises, aviation infrastructure, and "Ukrzaliznytsia" facilities.







According to the case file, the enemy agent was a 35-year-old local unemployed man who was hiding from mobilisation.

The occupiers recruited him on one of the Telegram channels, where he justified the Russian Federation's armed aggression and the war crimes of ruscists, in particular the shelling of civilian buildings in Ukraine.

See more: Former foreign military instructor worked for FSB and prepared terrorist attacks, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTO

"After being recruited, the agent walked around the territory of Chernivtsi, taking photos and videos of critical infrastructure and locations that, in his opinion, could be used by Ukrainian defenders," the SSU explained.

The suspect summarised the information he had gathered in a "report" which he sent to a chatbot specially created by the Russians.

The traitor spread anti-Ukrainian comments

Along with his intelligence activities, the agent spread anti-Ukrainian comments on the banned social network "VKontakte". Among other things, he approved of the Russians' combined strike on Chernivtsi in July this year, which killed and seriously injured civilians.

SSU counterintelligence officers detained the suspect at his place of residence in the regional centre. During searches, they found pro-Kremlin symbols, as well as drawings and a smartphone with evidence of directing Russian shelling at Bukovina.

See more: Russian agent who was preparing to blow up gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine detained, - SSU. PHOTO

What are the charges?

Investigators from the Security Service notified the detainee of suspecion according to two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

▪️ Part 3 of Article 436-2 (production and distribution of materials that justify and recognise as legitimate the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.