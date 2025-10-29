Former foreign military instructor worked for FSB and prepared terrorist attacks, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTO

A former military instructor from one of the European countries, recruited by the FSB and working for Russia, was detained in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, according to Censor.NET.

What was the agent doing?

The foreigner passed on official information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the Russians and was preparing to carry out terrorist attacks.

Details

In early 2024, the man, who had professional skills in firearms and tactical training, arrived in Ukraine to work as an instructor for mobilised personnel.

After a few months, he quit his job and began offering his services to Russian special services in order to earn "easy money." To do this, he posted "advertisements" in various pro-Kremlin internet groups.

Subsequently, an FSB employee contacted him and, after recruiting him, began to assign tasks to the foreigner.

What information did he pass on to the occupiers?

information about foreign instructors of the Armed Forces with whom he had previously communicated;

the coordinates of the Armed Forces training centres in southern Ukraine, where he had been training conscripts.

Subsequently, the occupiers sent the man instructions for making a homemade explosive device, as well as the coordinates of a cache from which he obtained a pistol with two loaded magazines.

SSU counterintelligence officers exposed the agent in advance, documented his crimes, and detained him at his temporary residence in Kyiv.





The man has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and its additional classification.

He is in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

