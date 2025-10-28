Resident of Druzhkivka was waiting for arrival of Russian Federation and spying in homes of Ukrainian soldiers. She was detained, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service detained another Russian agent in Donetsk region. She turned out to be a 54-year-old resident of frontline Druzhkivka, recruited by the occupiers, who was waiting for the city to be captured.

How did the attacker act?

On the instructions of the enemy, the woman posted ads in local Telegram channels about the provision of cleaning services. In this way, she "legally" entered the rented houses of Ukrainian soldiers who were taking part in the fighting at the frontline.

After receiving orders from the defenders, the agent would arrive at their homes with cleaning equipment to covertly photograph documents and property under the guise of cleaning work.

"At the same time, the suspect tried to gain the trust of the Ukrainian defenders, who then asked them about their combat positions and tasks in a veiled manner," the statement said.

The agent "leaked" the collected information to a chatbot specially created by the ruscists.

Woman was passing personal data of military to enemy

According to available data, the enemy needed personal data and addresses of Ukrainian soldiers to prepare combat and recruitment operations.

SSU officers detained the suspect at her place of residence.

During the searches, they seized her smartphone, which she used to collect and transmit intelligence to Russian special services.

Suspicion

The SSU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The attacker is in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

