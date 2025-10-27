Two Ukrainians working for foreign intelligence services detained in Poland

The Military Counterintelligence Service and the Internal Security Agency detained two Ukrainians who were carrying out tasks for foreign intelligence. The detainees are a 32-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man.

According to Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, the Ukrainian citizens were detained in Katowice. The woman and man, aged 32 and 34, were to carry out tasks assigned by foreign intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

The spokesman noted that their activities included, among other things, identifying Poland's military potential and installing devices for covert monitoring of critical infrastructure.

Details of the investigation and suspected actions

Investigators established that the information gathered by the detainees concerned both the Polish military and infrastructure of strategic importance, including vehicles used for logistical and military support in Ukraine.

The case is being handled by the Military Department of the District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin. The detainees are suspected of committing a crime under the article on espionage for the benefit of foreign intelligence. The Ukrainians were remanded in custody for three months.

Surge in espionage activity and threat of sabotage

Polish special services emphasise that such cases are not isolated. Last week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported eight arrests in various regions of the country on suspicion of preparing sabotage. The Polish Internal Security Agency has reason to believe that those arrested were working for the special services of the Russian Federation.

In addition, on 16 October, ABW, together with Romanian colleagues, arrested Ukrainian citizen Danylo H., suspected of espionage activities in Poland and Romania. According to the investigation, he was preparing acts of sabotage, including attempts to send parcels with explosives to Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 110 attacks or attempted attacks linked to Russian special services have been recorded. Most of them took place in Poland and France. According to special services, agents are recruited via the darknet and the Telegram messenger app.

