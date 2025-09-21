Russia’s agent found in oil company’s management in Austria, - Media

The Austrian oil, gas and chemical group OMV has fired one of its executives on suspicion of spying for Russia.

This is reported by the EP with reference to the ARA, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the day before, the Austrian magazine Profil published an investigation into one of OMV's managers, who attracted the attention of Austrian counterintelligence because of meetings with an employee of the Russian Embassy.

The manager had been working for OMV for a long time and had recently been involved in a one billion euro merger of two subsidiaries in Abu Dhabi.

According to Profil, the man had information about both companies and reported on them to a Russian diplomat during meetings in Vienna. It is not yet known whether the man acted alone and how long his espionage activities lasted.

During the search of the OMV employee's home, numerous internal documents were seized, and a criminal case was opened against him.

After the revelation, the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a chargé d'affaires to Russia.

The newspaper writes that "the Russian side was offered to waive the diplomatic immunity of the diplomat involved in the investigation," otherwise the ministry will declare him persona non grata.