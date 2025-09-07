Russia’s terror against Ukraine has reached new level - Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger

The head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Beate Mainl-Reisinger, responded to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of September 7. The diplomat considers Russia's targeting of the government building in Kyiv to be Russia's transition to a new level of terror.

"Russia's terror against Ukraine reached a new level last night: for the first time, a government building in Kyiv was hit, accompanied by massive attacks on civilian infrastructure across the country," the statement said.

Mainl-Reisinger added that Europe must respond decisively, namely by strengthening its support for Ukraine, increasing pressure on Russia, and working tirelessly to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Massive attack on the night of September 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of September 7, the enemy launched a missile attack, posing a threat to Kyiv. Later, it became known that after the morning attack there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and residential buildings were damaged.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under a massive attack by missiles and drones. There were hits and a severe fire, with three people injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

The Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and businesses were targeted. The bridge across the Dnieper River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.

