After massive Russian attack on Ukrainian cities, Costa called on partners to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and increase pressure on Russia

The President of the European Council, António Costa, responded to Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of Sunday, September 7. He called on partners to "stay the course": to strengthen Ukraine's defenses and increase pressure on Russia through additional sanctions.

The head of the European Council wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"Talking about peace while intensifying bombing and targeting government buildings and residential houses – that's what 'peace' means according to Putin," Costa wrote.

He noted that Russia started this war, and Russia decided to continue it.

Against the backdrop of another massive attack by Russia on Ukraine, Costa called on partners to further strengthen Ukraine's defenses and increase pressure on Russia.

"We must stay the course: strengthen Ukraine's defenses and increase pressure on Russia through additional sanctions in close coordination with our allies and partners. My thoughts are with the victims, the wounded, and their families. The strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people continue to inspire us all," Costa added.

Massive attack on the night of September 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of September 7, the enemy launched a missile attack, posing a threat to Kyiv. Later, it became known that after the morning attack there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and residential buildings were damaged.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under a massive attack by missiles and drones. There are hits and a strong fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged due to a drone attack.

The Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and businesses were targeted. The bridge across the Dnieper River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.

