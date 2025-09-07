Russian Defense Ministry on night shelling of Ukraine: "All designated targets were hit. No strikes were made on others"

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a massive strike on targets in Ukraine on the night of September 7.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, the attack was carried out with high-precision weapons and strike drones on facilities for the production, repair, storage, and launch of UAVs, as well as on military airbases in central, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the targets included the Kyiv-67 industrial enterprise on the western outskirts of the capital and the STS-GROUP logistics base on the southern outskirts of Kyiv.

"The strike objectives have been achieved, all designated targets have been hit. No strikes were carried out on other targets within Kyiv," the ministry said.

Massive attack on the night of September 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of September 7, the enemy launched a missile attack, posing a threat to Kyiv. Later, it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and residential buildings were damaged.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under a massive attack by missiles and drones. There were hits and a strong fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged due to a drone attack.

The Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and businesses were targeted. The bridge across the Dnieper River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.

