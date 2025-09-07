It is necessary to increase pressure and introduce tough sanctions against Russia - Dutch Foreign Ministry

The newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, David van Veen, responded to the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on the night of Sunday, September 7. The diplomat emphasized the need to increase sanctions pressure against the aggressor country.

The head of the Dutch Foreign Ministry wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"By carrying out the largest attack to date, Russia is intensifying its illegal war against Ukraine. Civilians have been attacked across the country. Government buildings in Kyiv have been hit for the first time. We need to increase pressure and impose tough sanctions against Russia, as well as provide strong support to Ukraine," said David van Weel.

Massive attack on the night of September 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of September 7, the enemy launched a missile attack, posing a threat to Kyiv. Later, it became known that after the morning attack there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and residential buildings were damaged.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under a massive attack by missiles and drones. There are hits and a strong fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged due to a drone attack.

The Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and businesses were targeted. The bridge across the Dnieper River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.

